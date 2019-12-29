Play

Elder (illness) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Elder missed Friday's practice due to the ailment and, as evidenced by this news, hasn't felt better in warmups. His absence likely won't have much impact Sunday, especially considering he's primarily used on special teams.

