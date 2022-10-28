Littleton (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Littleton practiced fully Friday after a pair of limited sessions, which was enough to get his name off the final injury report. He has 30 tackles (17 solo) on the season heading into this Week 8 clash with the NFC South rival Falcons.
More News
-
Panthers' Cory Littleton: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cory Littleton: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Panthers' Cory Littleton: Won't return Sunday•
-
Panthers' Cory Littleton: Signs with Carolina•
-
Cory Littleton: Let go by Las Vegas•
-
Raiders' Cory Littleton: Role diminishes down the stretch•