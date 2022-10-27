Littleton (groin) was limited in practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Littleton sustained a groin injury in a Week 6 loss the Rams and was limited in each practice leading up to Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. While the 28-year-old was able to suit up for the contest, he only played 38 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps and has remained limited so far in Week 7. Littleton will now have one more practice to increase his activity before this Sunday's tilt against Atlanta.
