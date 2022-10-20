Littleton (groin) was listed as a limited participant on the Panthers' injury report Thursday.
Littleton was forced out with a groin injury during Sunday's loss to the Rams and has been limited in the first two practices of Week 7. The veteran linebacker has recorded 28 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass defended while playing 183 of his 306 snaps on special teams this season. Littleton would significantly improve his status for this Sunday's game against Tampa Bay if he can increase his activity in practice Friday.