Littleton (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Littleton has not played more than 28 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps over the past three weeks, and he's primarily slotted in on special teams over 10 games this season. With the seventh-year linebacker sidelined for the time being, Damien Wilson will likely see increased usage alongside starters Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu.