site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-cory-littleton-ready-to-go-for-week-15 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Cory Littleton: Ready to go for Week 15
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 16, 2022
at
3:49 pm ET
•
1 min read
Littleton (ankle) logged a full practice Friday.
Littleton looks geared up to return to the field Sunday versus the Steelers after missing the last few games while nursing an ankle injury. With Brandon Smith (ankle) ruled out, Littleton could see a few extra defensive snaps in Week 15.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/28/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 29 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 21 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read