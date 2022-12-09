Littleton (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Friday.
Littleton return to practice for the first time this week Friday as he continues to nurse the ankle injury he suffered in Week 11 against the Saints. His ability to participate Friday opens the door for him to be available Sunday, but he seems to be unlikely to play versus Seattle. The linebacker is considered questionable for Week 14 and if he can't go, Damien Wilson could see a slight uptick in usage on the defense.
More News
-
Panthers' Cory Littleton: Ruled out for Week 12•
-
Panthers' Cory Littleton: Returns Sunday•
-
Panthers' Cory Littleton: Questionable to return•
-
Panthers' Cory Littleton: Cleared after full practice•
-
Panthers' Cory Littleton: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Panthers' Cory Littleton: Practices in limited fashion•