Littleton (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Littleton suffered the injury in Week 11 but was able to return to the game. However, he failed to practice at all in the week following, and he's been ruled out for Carolina's matchup in Week 12 as a result. Littleton has split time between defense and special teams this season, logging a total of 37 tackles, 0.5 sacks and two passes defended across 11 games.