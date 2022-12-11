Littleton (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Seahawks, Darrin Gant of the Panthers' official site reports.
Littleton hasn't played since Week 11, missing the team's Week 12 win over the Broncos, which was followed by a Week 13 bye. He was able to log a limited practice Friday, which could set up him up for a Week 15 return against the Steelers.
