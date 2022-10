Littleton has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams due to a groin injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Littleton was productive to begin Sunday's matchup, racking up a team-high 10 tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, but Brandon Smith and Arron Mosby should see additional playing time down the stretch.