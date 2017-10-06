Play

Samuel (back) is not listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Detroit, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Though he'll avoid missing multiple games, Samuel doesn't figure to have a huge role in the offense so long as Kelvin Benjamin, Devin Funchess and Russell Shepard are all healthy. Shepard has eight targets and one carry in three games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories