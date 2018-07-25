Samuel will start training camp on the non-football injury list after aggravating his surgically repaired ankle this summer, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bouncing back from season-ending ankle surgery, Samuel participated in some team drills during OTAs in late May, but he apparently had a setback while he was away from the Panthers in June or July. With Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright and first-round pick D.J. Moore all heading to Carolina in the offseason, Samuel could find himself buried on the depth chart even if he makes it back on the practice field within the first week or two of camp. The 2017 second-round pick does figure to have some kind of role on gadget plays, and he's also a candidate to contribute in the return game.