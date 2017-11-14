Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Ankle injury could be season-ending
Samuel's ankle injury that forced him out of Monday's win over the Dolphins could be season-ending, Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The rookie wideout was in the process of having his most productive game of the season, having caught five balls for 45 yards before being forced out of the game in the third quarter. Should Samuel officially be ruled for the season, the Panthers would be facing serious depth issues at wide receiver after they also just traded away Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills. Carolina will likely have an update on the rookie wideout later this week, but in his looming absence, both Russell Shepard and Kaelin Clay would be in line to take on larger workloads.
More News
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...