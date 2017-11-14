Samuel's ankle injury that forced him out of Monday's win over the Dolphins could be season-ending, Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The rookie wideout was in the process of having his most productive game of the season, having caught five balls for 45 yards before being forced out of the game in the third quarter. Should Samuel officially be ruled for the season, the Panthers would be facing serious depth issues at wide receiver after they also just traded away Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills. Carolina will likely have an update on the rookie wideout later this week, but in his looming absence, both Russell Shepard and Kaelin Clay would be in line to take on larger workloads.