Samuel caught three of four targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals. He also rushed twice but lost three yards.

Samuel hauled in a pass of 24 yards for the second straight week, tying for Carolina's longest play of Sunday's game. That contribution helped Samuel place second on the team in receiving yards despite ranking fifth in targets. With a couple of carries as well, the Panthers continued to use Samuel in a variety of ways, but he failed to make a positive impact on the ground. Through four games this season, Samuel has totaled 25 touches for 182 yards but is yet to score a touchdown, capping his value as he seeks more impactful plays.