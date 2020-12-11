Samuel (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and is practicing Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old landed on the COVID list Monday, but he apparently tested negative for the virus all week and was able to make a quick return to the active roster. Fellow wideout DJ Moore (ankle) remains on the COVID list for now, and Samuel could have a larger role Sunday versus Denver should Moore be unavailable.