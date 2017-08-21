Play

Samuel (hamstring) is taking part in team drills Monday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Samuel's return is a great boon for the Panthers, who spent a second-round pick in April on the versatile speedster. Although his time out has allowed Russell Shepard to get more snaps, Samuel could ultimately become Carolina's preferred slot receiver over the course of his rookie season, assuming his lingering hamstring issue is finally behind him.

