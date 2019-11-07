Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Back to full participation

Samuel (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Samuel appears to be good to go for Week 10 after logging an absence at Wednesday's session. While Sunday's opponent (the Packers) has given up nearly 10 yards per target to wide receivers this season, the unit is tied for the fifth-fewest touchdowns allowed to the position (five) through nine contests.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories