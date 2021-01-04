Samuel caught seven of 11 targets for 118 yards and gained six yards on three carries during Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Saints.

Samuel led the team in targets and receptions as he set a new career high in receiving yardage. This big game caps off what has been a breakout year for Samuel, who set new high marks in receptions (77), receiving yards (851) and scrimmage yards (1,054), all while posting a stellar catch rate of 89 percent. Samuel will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and should command a significant amount of interest from teams in need of a dynamic playmaker on offense.