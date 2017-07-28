Samuel is dealing with a strained hamstring, leaving it unknown when he'll return to practice, Bill Voth of Panthers.com reports.

Samuel missed Friday's practice session after experiencing tightness in his hamstring Thursday. The rookie second-rounder was sent to have the ailment evaluated by medical personnel, who revealed that he suffered a strain. Knowing that, it wouldn't be surprising if the speedster is sidelined further, but it remains to be seen when he can be expected to return to the fold. With him out, Russell Shepard figures to get more action at slot receiver.