Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Catches four passes
Samuel caught all four of his targets for 18 yards in Week 10's loss to the Steelers. He also rushed once for one yard.
Samuel, like most of his offensive teammates outside of Christian McCaffrey, couldn't get much going on the night. While he did catch all four of his looks, his average gain reflected Carolina's struggles moving the ball. After playing a third of the Panthers' offensive snaps, Samuel will hope to make a bigger impact in Week 11 versus the Lions.
