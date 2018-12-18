Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Catches one pass
Samuel caught one of four targets for 17 yards and rushed twice for eight yards in Monday night's 12-9 loss to the Saints.
Samuel's performance was reflective of Carolina's struggles through the air Monday, when quarterback Cam Newton finished with a season-low 131 passing yards. In fact, besides backfield dynamo Christian McCaffrey, only rarely used tight end Chris Manhertz hit 50 receiving yards, and that actually entirely came thanks to a touchdown pass from McCaffrey himself. That left just eight catches for 64 yards between Samuel, D.J. Moore, Ian Thomas and Jarius Wright, evidencing the Panthers' rough passing night. Having entered Monday with back-to-back 80-yard outings, Samuel will look to get back on track in Week 16 versus the Falcons, but Newton's ongoing shoulder issue is maybe a factor to consider going forward.
