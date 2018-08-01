Samuel (ankle) passed a physical and is in pads for Wednesday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bouncing back from season-ending ankle surgery in late November, the 2017 second-round pick was a limited participant during the offseason program but then suffered a minor setback while working out this summer. After missing the first five practices of training camp, Samuel will rejoin his teammates with plenty of time remaining to make his case for a role. He may end up fifth or sixth on the depth chart at wide receiver, but the Panthers could still get him a few touches per game between special teams, gadget plays and regular targets. Samuel might eventually be a fit in the slot if some combination of Jarius Wright, Torrey Smith and D.J. Moore prove not to be worthy of regular playing time.