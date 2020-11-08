Samuel secured all nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown and rushed three times for 13 yards in the Panthers' 33-31 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Samuel drew even with Robby Anderson for the team lead in receptions on the day among the team's wideouts, with the versatile receiver's receptions, receiving yardage and targets all qualifying as season highs. Samuel's 14-yard scoring grab in the second quarter also was his second in as many games, and he continued to have a minor role in the ground attack despite the return to action of Christian McCaffrey (ribs). Samuel will look to build on Sunday's season-best effort against the Buccaneers in Week 10.