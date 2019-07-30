Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Continues to impress
Samuel has been a consistent standout to start training camp, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Samuel was noted as one of Carolina's best players during minicamp and has continued to build on that momentum lately. Thanks to regular highlight plays, Samuel's confidence is high as he approaches his third season. As long as he avoids the injury setbacks he endured his first couple campaigns, Samuel seems poised for his best year yet, as he's pegged to start alongside D.J. Moore in a much faster Panthers receiving corps this season.
