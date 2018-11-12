Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Coughs it up
Samuel caught all four of his targets for 18 yards in Week 10's loss to the Steelers. He also rushed once for one yard and lost a fumble on a kickoff return.
Samuel, like most of his offensive teammates outside of Christian McCaffrey, couldn't get much going on the night. However, he compounded Carolina's issues by fumbling on a return to end the third quarter. That hurt a performance that otherwise featured a season-high four receptions, leaving Samuel in search of a more complete showing in Week 11 versus the Lions.
