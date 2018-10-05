Samuel (chest) is set to make his 2018 regular-season debut Sunday against the Giants, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports. Coach Ron Rivera wouldn't specify how much Samuel would play in Week 5, but suggested the second-year wideout could have a role in the return game.

Perhaps more notable was the fact that Rivera didn't offer any assurances Samuel would be used on offense, an indication that Samuel likely isn't any higher than fifth on the depth chart at receiver. That comes as no surprise given that Samuel has been sidelined for just over a month following a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat, but the 22-year-old's role could expand once he gets his conditioning back on track. Even on the occasions he was able to suit up as a rookie, Samuel failed to make much of a splash offensively, notching just 15 receptions for 115 yards and no touchdowns in nine games.