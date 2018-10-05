Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Could have role in Week 5
Samuel (chest) is set to make his 2018 regular-season debut Sunday against the Giants, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports. Coach Ron Rivera wouldn't specify how much Samuel would play in Week 5, but suggested the second-year wideout could have a role in the return game.
Perhaps more notable was the fact that Rivera didn't offer any assurances Samuel would be used on offense, an indication that Samuel likely isn't any higher than fifth on the depth chart at receiver. That comes as no surprise given that Samuel has been sidelined for just over a month following a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat, but the 22-year-old's role could expand once he gets his conditioning back on track. Even on the occasions he was able to suit up as a rookie, Samuel failed to make much of a splash offensively, notching just 15 receptions for 115 yards and no touchdowns in nine games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5