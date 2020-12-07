Samuel (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday as a close contact, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Samuel will be required to isolate in quarantine as a result of his placement on the COVID list, but as long as he's able to continue returning negative test results, he could reasonably gain clearance in time for Sunday's game against the Broncos. It remains to be seen whether the same can be said for fellow starting wideout D.J. Moore (ankle).