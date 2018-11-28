Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Dealing with hamstring injury
Samuel (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Despite a relative lack of touches -- 24 in eight games -- Samuel has reached the end zone six times this season. Injuries have plagued him from time to time during the first two years of his career, though, so it behooves the Panthers to proceed with caution with Samuel's health. With a matchup against the sieve-like Buccaneers defense on tap, his status will be worth watching as the weekend draws closer.
