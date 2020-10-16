Samuel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
There hasn't been any suggestion Samuel's knee injury is serious, but it's possible he's treated as a game-time decision, considering he never made it to full practice participation this week. He was a limited participant Wednesday through Friday, dealing with an injury that appears to have been picked up in last week's win over the Falcons. Samuel had five catches for 36 yards and four carries for 28 yards in that contest, primarily serving as the No. 3 receiver but also taking some snaps in the backfield to give Mike Davis a breather.
