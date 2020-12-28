Samuel recorded five receptions on five targets for 106 yards in Week 16 against Washington. He added seven rush attempts for 52 yards.

Samuel led the Panthers in both rushing and receiving yards, torching the Washington defense for several big plays. Nearly all of his rushing production came on a run off the right side of the line as he dragged defenders for a 45-yard gain early in the second quarter. Samuel was also productive through the air, logging 44, 22 and 16-yard receptions to reach 100 receiving yards for the second time this season. He'll look to close the season strong in a Week 17 matchup against the Saints.