Samuel will not return to Monday night's game against the Dolphins with a left ankle injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Samuel dropped a potential touchdown pass from Cam Newton in the third quarter and subsequently had a Dolphins' defender roll onto his left ankle as the play concluded. The rookie second-round pick remained down for a few minutes before being helped straight to the locker room, while putting essentially zero weight on his left leg. He was initially designated questionable to return, but it never truly looked as though he would come back given how potentially serious the injury looked. Russell Shepard and Kaelin Clay should both see increased workloads in his absence Monday.