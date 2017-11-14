Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Exits MNF with ankle injury
Samuel will not return to Monday night's game against the Dolphins with a left ankle injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Samuel dropped a potential touchdown pass from Cam Newton in the third quarter and subsequently had a Dolphins' defender roll onto his left ankle as the play concluded. The rookie second-round pick remained down for a few minutes before being helped straight to the locker room, while putting essentially zero weight on his left leg. He was initially designated questionable to return, but it never truly looked as though he would come back given how potentially serious the injury looked. Russell Shepard and Kaelin Clay should both see increased workloads in his absence Monday.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...