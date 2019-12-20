Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Expected to play
Samuel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, with coach Perry Fewell saying he expects the wide receiver to play, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Samuel's practice routine hinted at trouble, as he was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant before downgrading to non-participation Friday. The Panthers don't seem too concerned about his knee injury, but fantasy managers should nonetheless look out for the team's inactive list prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Between the knee injury and quarterback Will Grier making his first NFL start, Samuel comes with some major drawbacks for the final two weeks of what has already been an inconsistent and disappointing season.
More News
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Not practicing Friday•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Limited by knee Thursday•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Finds end zone vs. Seahawks•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Quiet day against Falcons•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Finds end zone vs. Redskins•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Puts in full practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...