Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Expected to play

Samuel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, with coach Perry Fewell saying he expects the wide receiver to play, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Samuel's practice routine hinted at trouble, as he was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant before downgrading to non-participation Friday. The Panthers don't seem too concerned about his knee injury, but fantasy managers should nonetheless look out for the team's inactive list prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Between the knee injury and quarterback Will Grier making his first NFL start, Samuel comes with some major drawbacks for the final two weeks of what has already been an inconsistent and disappointing season.