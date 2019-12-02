Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Finds end zone vs. Redskins

Samuel caught four of seven targets for 65 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Redskins.

Samuel finished behind only D.J. Moore in receiving yards while recording his third-best output of the season in that category. He scored a four-yard touchdown in the first quarter, giving him four trips to the end zone in the last seven games. Samuel also ripped off a 33-yard gain, which was his fourth reception of at least 30 yards this season. He will look to build on this successful outing next Sunday against the Packers.