Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Finds end zone vs. Seahawks

Samuel caught five of eight targets for 31 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Seahawks. He also carried four times for 23 yards in the 30-24 loss.

Samuel finished third on the team in targets, but his long gain went for just 12 yards as he finished averaging 6.2 yards per catch. He salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a five-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter and supplemented that production with a handful of carries as well. Although Samuel hasn't racked up massive yardage this season, his six total touchdowns have given him some fantasy appeal in certain matchups. His next chance to contribute will come Sunday against the Colts.