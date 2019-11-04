Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Finds end zone

Samuel hauled in three of his six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Titans. He also added one rush for 10 yards.

Samuel saw limited volume but made the most of his opportunities by turning in multiple big plays. The first came on a 32-yard reception down the right sideline late in the first quarter, but his biggest contribution came just before halftime when he found the end zone on a 12-yard reception. Though he's surpassed 70 receiving yards just once this season, Samuel has seen at least six targets in every game but Week 1 for the campaign.