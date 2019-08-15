Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Finishes camp strong
Samuel was the best player on offense throughout Panthers training camp, according to Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer.
There's no objective way to keep track, but Samuel seems to be pushing toward an all-time record for the most media hype any player has received by mid-August. The words have been backed by a regular stream of videos that show him burning defenders, and coach Ron Rivera said the young wideout is "light years ahead" of where he was the past couple years. It doesn't hurt that Samuel was productive with his limited opportunities last season, scoring five touchdowns on 39 catches and two more on eight carries. He was held out for the first week of the preseason but could make an appearance Friday against Buffalo. Samuel's work in joint practices this week earned the praise of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White, who noted that the 23-year-old receiver make a strong impression with his shiftiness, speed off the line and overall route running, per Max Henson of the Panthers' official site.
More News
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Continues to impress•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Shines during minicamp•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Role grows in second season•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Makes seven catches•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Catches one pass•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Leading receiver in Week 14 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found a...
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
More ways to identify RB upside
Ben Gretch expands on his recently-introduced TRAP stat and explains which high-value touches...