Samuel was the best player on offense throughout Panthers training camp, according to Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer.

There's no objective way to keep track, but Samuel seems to be pushing toward an all-time record for the most media hype any player has received by mid-August. The words have been backed by a regular stream of videos that show him burning defenders, and coach Ron Rivera said the young wideout is "light years ahead" of where he was the past couple years. It doesn't hurt that Samuel was productive with his limited opportunities last season, scoring five touchdowns on 39 catches and two more on eight carries. He was held out for the first week of the preseason but could make an appearance Friday against Buffalo. Samuel's work in joint practices this week earned the praise of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White, who noted that the 23-year-old receiver make a strong impression with his shiftiness, speed off the line and overall route running, per Max Henson of the Panthers' official site.