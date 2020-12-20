Samuel secured four of nine targets for 42 yards and rushed twice for six yards in the Panthers' 24-16 loss to the Packers on Saturday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

The versatile wideout paced the team in targets while checking in second to DJ Moore in both receptions and receiving yards. Samuel's catch and receiving yardage totals were both his lowest figures of the last four games, however, so he'll look to bounce back with better production in a Week 16 matchup against Washington on Sunday, Dec. 27.