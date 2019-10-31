Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Full participant Thursday

Samuel (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Samuel's reps were capped at Wednesday's session, the result of the wide receiver laying out for a reception this past Sunday in San Francisco, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. With his bump to full participant Thursday, Samuel's injury has proved to be a minor one as the Panthers prepare for Sunday's matchup with the Titans' 16th-ranked pass defense (239.1 yards per game).

