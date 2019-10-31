Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Full participant Thursday
Samuel (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Samuel's reps were capped at Wednesday's session, the result of the wide receiver laying out for a reception this past Sunday in San Francisco, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. With his bump to full participant Thursday, Samuel's injury has proved to be a minor one as the Panthers prepare for Sunday's matchup with the Titans' 16th-ranked pass defense (239.1 yards per game).
More News
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Top receiver on slow passing day•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: In end zone twice during win•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Limited to 44 total yards•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Gets day of rest Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Not at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.