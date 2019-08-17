Samuel caught one of three targets for 13 yards during Friday's 27-14 loss to Buffalo.

Starter Kyle Allen tried to get into rhythm with Samuel, the junior receiver serving as the first target on two of the Panther's first three drives. Though reports out of camp are stellar, it's difficult to evaluate Samuel in game situations without Cam Newton throwing the passes. That sets the stage for Thursday in New England, during which Samuel's potential for the 2019 season should become clearer.