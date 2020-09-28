Samuel caught all four of his targets for 45 yards and rushed four times for seven yards in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Chargers.

Samuel went for a 24-yard gain early in the game, marking his longest play of this season. That contribution helped Samuel post his highest yardage total through three weeks, as he again was involved both in the air and on the ground. With Christian McCaffrey (ankle) sidelined, Samuel garnered four carries for the second game in a row, and although he struggled to get anything going from those touches, his eight overall trailed only replacement tailback Mike Davis' 21 among Carolina's skill-position players. As the Panthers aim to compensate for McCaffrey's absence, Samuel could continue to garner more usage as a gadget weapon on offense in Week 4 versus the Cardinals.