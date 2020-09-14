Samuel caught five of eight targets for 38 yards and also rushed once for five yards in Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Raiders.

Samuel played 75 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, trailing only D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson among the team's wide receivers. Although his yardage total wasn't anything special, it's encouraging to see Samuel get six touches. The speedster will hope to remain similarly involved while boosting his efficiency in Week 2 versus the Buccaneers.