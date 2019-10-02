Play

Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Gets day of rest Wednesday

Samuel sat out Wednesday's practice for maintenance purposes, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers merely termed Samuel's absence as "rest," so there's little worry about his ability to play Sunday against the Jaguars. Look for the third-year wide receiver to return to the practice field before week's end.

