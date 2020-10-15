Samuel (knee) practice on a limited basis Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Near the tail end of last season, Samuel tended to a knee injury in advance of two different games but still suited up. On this occasion, the Panthers capped his practice reps for a second day in a row, leaving him one more opportunity to elevate to full participation. During Christian McCaffrey's (ankle) absence, Samuel has been used as both a pass catcher and rusher, but he's only surpassed 50 yards from scrimmage two times and has no touchdowns through five contests.
