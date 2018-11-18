Samuel brought in five of seven targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 20-19 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Samuel had a quiet day in the first half, but he emerged over the final 15 minutes. The second-year wideout got into the end zone from 12 yards out with 9:23 remaining in the fourth quarter to cap off a 10-play, 92-yard drive, a march on which he recorded four of his grabs on the day. Samuel continues to run behind D.J. Moore on the wideout depth chart, but he's now seen a solid 15 targets over the last three games while Torrey Smith (knee) has been sidelined. It remains to be seen if Samuel will remain in his current slotting once Smith returns, but he'll look to continue producing against the Seahawks in Week 12.