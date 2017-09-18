Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Gets involved versus Bills
Samuel caught two of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bills.
Samuel wasn't targeted in 12 snaps during his NFL debut, and while he played exactly the same amount of offensive snaps Sunday, the second-rounder was able to haul in a couple passes. Although he didn't do much with the ball in his hands, Samuel's role figures to grow over the course of his rookie campaign. With tight end Greg Olsen (foot) facing an extended stint on the sideline, the Panthers will need someone to help move the sticks, making Samuel's slot presence something to keep an eye on.
