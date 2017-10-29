Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Gets three touches
Samuel caught two of three targets for 15 yards and rushed once for 11 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.
Samuel's three offensive touches tied the high mark of his rookie season. Although the second-rounder hasn't topped 40 yards in any game yet, he's at least hit the 20-yard plateau in back-to-back weeks. If that's any indication, Samuel's involvement could grow over the second half of the campaign.
