Samuel caught two of three targets for 15 yards and rushed once for 11 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.

Samuel's three offensive touches tied the high mark of his rookie season. Although the second-rounder hasn't topped 40 yards in any game yet, he's at least hit the 20-yard plateau in back-to-back weeks. If that's any indication, Samuel's involvement could grow over the second half of the campaign.