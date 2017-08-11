Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Hamstring problem started in spring
Samuel's current hamstring injury is one that lingered following OTAs, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Samuel has frustratingly been sidelined for virtually all of training camp due to his hamstring problem, leaving him behind the curve in preparation for his rookie season. News that his injury is something that carried over from the spring is fairly concerning, as it suggests Samuel's issue was never fully healed. Just how long the second-rounder remains sidelined is yet to be seen, but for a player with such exceptional speed, a lingering hamstring injury is not one to take lightly. As long as Samuel is out, Russell Shepard's chances of earning the Panthers' slot receiver duties stand to benefit.
