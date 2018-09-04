Samuel reportedly underwent a small procedure to address an irregular heartbeat, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that Samuel will likely miss Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but that the wideout is not yet ruled out does support the notion that his procedure was minor. Once healthy, Samuel figures to start the year fourth or fifth on the Panthers' wideout depth chart, so he needs a break or two in his favor in order to move into a role that carries fantasy relevance.

