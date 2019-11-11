Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Hauls in touchdown

Samuel caught four of eight targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Packers.

Samuel opened the scoring with a two-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter, now giving him four end-zone trips over his last four games. The wideout also has posted two of his three best yardage totals of the campaign over that same span, boosting his value at an important time in the season. Next up for Samuel is a home date against the Falcons, whose defense has widely underwhelmed despite playing surprisingly well Week 10 versus the Saints.