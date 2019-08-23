Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Hauls in two passes
Samuel caught two of his three targets for 16 yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.
Samuel's first catch came from Cam Newton on Carolina's third offensive series. The starting wideout didn't play much after, but should now be ready for the regular season. With Newton suffering an ankle sprain, however, Samuel will hope his signal caller is fully healthy in time for Week 1.
